Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $186.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $188.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SGEN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

Shares of SGEN opened at $164.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.85. Seagen has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagen will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.60, for a total value of $812,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,395 shares of company stock valued at $31,407,709. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

