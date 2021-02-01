Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $186.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $188.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $164.27 on Monday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.60, for a total value of $812,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,747,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,395 shares of company stock valued at $31,407,709 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Seagen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Seagen by 434.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Seagen by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

