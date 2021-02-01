Seaport Global Securities Comments on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $50.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,766,000 after buying an additional 40,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,387,000 after buying an additional 243,864 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,644,000 after buying an additional 428,336 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,539,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,068,000 after buying an additional 45,478 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,165,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

