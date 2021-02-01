Seaport Global Securities Comments on Columbus McKinnon Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMCO. Sidoti upped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of CMCO opened at $43.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $238,058.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

