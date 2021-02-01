Seaport Global Securities Comments on Houlihan Lokey, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

HLI opened at $64.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day moving average is $62.63. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $990,381 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 17.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 24,907 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

