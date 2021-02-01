SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells $150,812.00 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,299,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $231,165.00.

Shares of SEAS stock traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

