SelectQuote (SLQT) to Release Earnings on Monday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect SelectQuote to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. SelectQuote has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SelectQuote to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -132.00.

In related news, CFO Raffaele Sadun sold 49,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,251,553.08. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $322,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,843 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,313.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 253,392 shares of company stock worth $6,313,020 over the last three months. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

