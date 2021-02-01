Semux Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 46.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Semux has a total market capitalization of $103,009.04 and approximately $1,220.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Semux has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005683 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001265 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002357 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Semux Token Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.