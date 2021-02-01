Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.85 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $2.37 on Monday. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Senseonics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 47,972 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 709.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 509,264 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

