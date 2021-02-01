Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Up 6.1%

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 779,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 814,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $200.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

