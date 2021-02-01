Serum Reaches One Day Volume of $262.47 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Serum has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $118.61 million and approximately $262.47 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00007080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00134443 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00268861 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00067833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00067107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038417 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.