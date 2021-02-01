Serum (SRM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $225.42 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Serum has traded up 38.2% against the US dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $136.31 million and $225.42 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00008079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00150292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00067376 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00265313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038329 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.