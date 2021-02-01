Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,218 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 555,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $1,317,896.00. Insiders sold a total of 220,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,036,920 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.29.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

