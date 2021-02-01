ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) – Analysts at Summit Insights issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights analyst J. Kees forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. Summit Insights also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.48.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $543.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $566.74. The company has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,367 shares of company stock valued at $30,488,201 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.