ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.48.

NOW opened at $543.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $537.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 153.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,367 shares of company stock worth $30,488,201. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 79.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 94.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

