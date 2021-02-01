ServiceNow, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ServiceNow in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.48.

NOW stock opened at $543.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $566.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 153.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $537.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.45.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,947,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,367 shares of company stock worth $30,488,201. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

