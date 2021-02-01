SF Capital Trading 37.8% Higher Over Last Week (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $98,738.74 and $4.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00150232 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00068393 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00262672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00039061 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Coin Trading

SF Capital can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

