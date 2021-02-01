SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SGS in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SGS’s FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SGSOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of SGSOY opened at $30.41 on Monday. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

