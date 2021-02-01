Shake Shack (SHAK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/25/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $83.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Shake Shack is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $95.00.

1/13/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $83.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Shake Shack had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

1/13/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $65.00 to $85.00.

12/14/2020 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $83.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $113.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.55, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $10,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $79,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $5,952,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,965 shares of company stock worth $40,054,616. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $62,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

