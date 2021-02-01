Shard Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 59% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Shard has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shard has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $2,666.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

Shard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

