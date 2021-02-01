SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Cap of $184,643.90

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $184,643.90 and approximately $33.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,293.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,305.68 or 0.03921677 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.98 or 0.00387410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.68 or 0.01227491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.46 or 0.00529997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.13 or 0.00420878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.00259382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00022213 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.