Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,601.11 ($20.92).

HL traded down GBX 31.50 ($0.41) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,708.50 ($22.32). 1,555,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,606.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,636.13. The firm has a market cap of £8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

