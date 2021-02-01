Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) (LON:SAVE)

Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) (LON:SAVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 14.60 ($0.19). 3,064,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.92. Savannah Energy PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 17 ($0.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £145.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.34, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
About Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L)
