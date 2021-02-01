Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) (LON:SAVE)

Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) (LON:SAVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 14.60 ($0.19). 3,064,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.92. Savannah Energy PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 17 ($0.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £145.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.34, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L)

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also holds 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

