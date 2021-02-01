Short Interest in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Expands By 28.4%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Akerna by 2,501.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Akerna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Akerna by 1,973.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Akerna alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Akerna from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ KERN traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.21. 129,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,885,689. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Akerna had a negative net margin of 146.13% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.