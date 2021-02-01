Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Decreases By 27.3%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.5 days.

OTCMKTS ASMVF opened at $15.40 on Monday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50.

Get ASM Pacific Technology alerts:

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.