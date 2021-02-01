Short Interest in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Increases By 45.2%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 791,900 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 348,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $34.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 303,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 59,893.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 95,829 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 59,863 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 55,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

