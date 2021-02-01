Short Interest in Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Drops By 22.7%

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,969.0 days.

Separately, ING Group cut Basic-Fit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS:BSFFF opened at $37.04 on Monday. Basic-Fit has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. As of March 16, 2020, it operated 784 fitness clubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

