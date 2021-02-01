Short Interest in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Rises By 40.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,490,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 6,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRFS. Santander cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

BRF stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. BRF has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $7.69.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

