Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Rises By 44.2%

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,500 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the December 31st total of 549,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 303,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.85.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $336.22 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $379.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $8,342,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,906,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

