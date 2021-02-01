Short Interest in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Decreases By 27.8%

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of CWST traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,305. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.61. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $63.58.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWST. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

