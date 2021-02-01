Short Interest in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Drops By 27.9%

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CATB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CATB opened at $4.15 on Monday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

