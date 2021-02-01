Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Increases By 38.2%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 781,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SXTC opened at $0.73 on Monday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

