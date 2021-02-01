Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Increases By 38.2%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 781,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SXTC opened at $0.73 on Monday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.
About China SXT Pharmaceuticals
