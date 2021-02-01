Short Interest in CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Grows By 35.1%

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CYTR remained flat at $$2.15 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 126,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,821. CytRx has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

Get CytRx alerts:

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.