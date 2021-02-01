Short Interest in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Drops By 22.9%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,500 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 738,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.21. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

