Short Interest in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Rises By 43.0%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the December 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

EGO opened at $11.21 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB set a $13.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

