Short Interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Expands By 40.5%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the December 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

EDN stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $359.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

