Short Interest in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Decreases By 22.5%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 8,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $6,515,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,407,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,848,094. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,489 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,322 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after acquiring an additional 904,307 shares during the period. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,554,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,779,000 after acquiring an additional 435,840 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $182.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.19 and a 200-day moving average of $114.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.46, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $222.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.