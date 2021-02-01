Short Interest in HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Declines By 27.2%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 201,800 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $398,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HTGM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,611. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.63. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

