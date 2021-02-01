Short Interest in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Drops By 31.1%

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,100 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 464,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICUI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.33.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $203.09. 4,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,821. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.18. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $158.01 and a 52 week high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,490,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,930 shares of company stock valued at $26,305,125 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter worth $51,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2,544.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

