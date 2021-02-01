Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Increases By 32.7%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the December 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of PHO opened at $46.15 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

