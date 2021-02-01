Short Interest in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Increases By 42.8%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,500 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the December 31st total of 204,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,247,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.60. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $112.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $809,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $119,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

