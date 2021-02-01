Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Drops By 26.9%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ITOCY traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,489. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ITOCHU has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.49.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

