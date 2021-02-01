Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Drops By 26.9%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ITOCY traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,489. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ITOCHU has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.49.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter.
About ITOCHU
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
