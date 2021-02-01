Short Interest in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Grows By 42.1%

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the December 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 19.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MWK opened at $23.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $502.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth $3,605,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at $2,043,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at $1,927,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 61,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at $1,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MWK. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

