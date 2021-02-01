Short Interest in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Grows By 46.0%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,100 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the December 31st total of 302,800 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 633,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

