Short Interest in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Drops By 22.4%

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NantHealth by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NantHealth by 726.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 99,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NH opened at $4.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $469.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.83.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

