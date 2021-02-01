Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Declines By 22.6%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 2,325,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,002.7 days.
OTCMKTS NTOIF opened at $70.00 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $77.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.12.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
