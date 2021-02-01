Short Interest in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Declines By 26.9%

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,400 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 1,085,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NTDOY traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.27. 494,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,968. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $82.55.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.46. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nintendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nintendo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo in the third quarter worth $110,412,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,531,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.