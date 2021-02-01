Short Interest in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Grows By 44.0%

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 4,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.47 on Monday. Novartis has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

