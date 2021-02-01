Short Interest in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Drops By 29.3%

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the December 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PPC opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $27.56.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 58.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 82,691 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.