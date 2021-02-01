Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declines By 27.5%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 86.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PCN traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $17.21. 207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,574. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

